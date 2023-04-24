Kristi Yamaguchi's Family Literacy Festival

Kristi Yamaguchi’s signature Annual Family Literacy Festival is back. In collaboration with the San Jose Public Library Foundation and the Children’s Discovery Museum, the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of reading.
Participating families are invited to enjoy the museum along with celebrity and author story readings, hands-on activities, art projects, and family friendly entertainment.
This year’s guests include:
- Kristi Yamaguchi - Olympic Gold Medalist and children’s book author
- Polina Edmunds - US Silver Figure Skating Champion
- Tim McCanna - Children’s Author and Illustrator
- Jennifer Fosberry - New York Times Bestselling Children’s Book Author
- Alphabet Rockers - Grammy-winning and change-making music creators
- Andy Z - Award-winning children's performer
When: Saturday, June 10th at 9:30-12:30AM & 1:30-4:30PM
Where: Children’s Discovery Museum (180 Woz Way, San Jose)
For more information, please click HERE.