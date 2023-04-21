Butter and Eggs Day Parade 40th Ruby Jubilee

The Petaluma Downtown Association is thrilled to announce Petaluma’s

cherished Butter & Eggs Day will be celebrating its Ruby Jubilee. This year’s theme, "There’s

No Place Like Home", gives people an opportunity to showcase all that they love about our

congenial and welcoming city.



The 2023 parade highlights 40 years of tradition in Petaluma and is an opportunity to celebrate

our community, our history, and our great sense of fun! This year we ask entrants to

incorporate artistic visions from the Land of OZ (or Petaluma), Ruby Slippers, yellow brick road

or anything that depicts the theme "There’s No Place Like Home", also not forgetting it's Earth

Day. This year’s parade should inspire and bring smiles to the masses. It’s our day to shine,

celebrate with our community, and show off all the wonderful qualities Petaluma is known for

that makes it the best place to call home.



Butter & Egg Days festivities kick off on April 15 with the opening ceremonies at the Petaluma

Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), from noon to 1:30 pm. Mayor Kevin McDonnell

will read proclamations honoring the 2023 Good Egg, the parades Grand Marshall and

announce the opening of History Week.



One week later on parade day April 22, cow chips and donkey apples will take flight at 10 am

in front of McNear’s at the "Cow Chip Tossing Competition". The endearing favorite “Cutest

Chick Contest” begins at 10:15 am at the Petaluma Egg Farm stage on Kentucky Street

outside of Copperfield’s Books.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



Clover Sonoma will return to lead the Clover Kids’ Parade, with a procession of preschoolers,

and primary grade youngsters with their families which precedes the main parade at 11:30 am.

The main parade steps off at noon, and will march through the historic downtown, surrounded

by a festival of fun and activities that begin at 10 am and run until 5 pm.

What: Butter and Eggs Day Parade 40th Ruby Jubilee

When:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

10 am - 5 pm, Parade at noon

Where:

Historic Downtown Petaluma

20 4th Street

Petaluma, California, United States 94952

Fore more info: https://petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.html

