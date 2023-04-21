The Petaluma Downtown Association is thrilled to announce Petaluma’s
cherished Butter & Eggs Day will be celebrating its Ruby Jubilee. This year’s theme, "There’s
No Place Like Home", gives people an opportunity to showcase all that they love about our
congenial and welcoming city.
The 2023 parade highlights 40 years of tradition in Petaluma and is an opportunity to celebrate
our community, our history, and our great sense of fun! This year we ask entrants to
incorporate artistic visions from the Land of OZ (or Petaluma), Ruby Slippers, yellow brick road
or anything that depicts the theme "There’s No Place Like Home", also not forgetting it's Earth
Day. This year’s parade should inspire and bring smiles to the masses. It’s our day to shine,
celebrate with our community, and show off all the wonderful qualities Petaluma is known for
that makes it the best place to call home.
Butter & Egg Days festivities kick off on April 15 with the opening ceremonies at the Petaluma
Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), from noon to 1:30 pm. Mayor Kevin McDonnell
will read proclamations honoring the 2023 Good Egg, the parades Grand Marshall and
announce the opening of History Week.
One week later on parade day April 22, cow chips and donkey apples will take flight at 10 am
in front of McNear’s at the "Cow Chip Tossing Competition". The endearing favorite “Cutest
Chick Contest” begins at 10:15 am at the Petaluma Egg Farm stage on Kentucky Street
outside of Copperfield’s Books.
Clover Sonoma will return to lead the Clover Kids’ Parade, with a procession of preschoolers,
and primary grade youngsters with their families which precedes the main parade at 11:30 am.
The main parade steps off at noon, and will march through the historic downtown, surrounded
by a festival of fun and activities that begin at 10 am and run until 5 pm.
What: Butter and Eggs Day Parade 40th Ruby Jubilee
When:
Local
Saturday, April 22, 2023
10 am - 5 pm, Parade at noon
Where:
Historic Downtown Petaluma
20 4th Street
Petaluma, California, United States 94952
Fore more info: https://petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.html