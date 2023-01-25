A Cappella Extravaganza Benefit Concert

One of Northern California’s largest a cappella events is right around the corner. Enjoy a night of a cappella music at Napa High School’s Annual Benefit Concert. A variety of high school and collegiate groups will perform next to headliner band, M•PACT.

Proceeds from the benefit will support Napa High School’s Vocal Music Workshop.

WHEN: February 4, 2023

Doors: 6:00PM

Show: 7:00PM

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WHERE: The Uptown Theatre

1350 Third St, Napa, CA 94559

For more information on the event, click here.