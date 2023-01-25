A Cappella Extravaganza Benefit Concert

One of Northern California’s largest a cappella events is right around the corner. Enjoy a night of a cappella music at Napa High School’s Annual Benefit Concert. A variety of high school and collegiate groups will perform next to headliner band, M•PACT.
Proceeds from the benefit will support Napa High School’s Vocal Music Workshop.
WHEN: February 4, 2023
Doors: 6:00PM
Show: 7:00PM
WHERE: The Uptown Theatre
1350 Third St, Napa, CA 94559
For more information on the event, click here.