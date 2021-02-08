AACI and NBC Bay Area Host Annual Growing Up Asian in America

AACI and NBC Bay Area are hosting the Growing Up Asian in America (GUAA) art, essay, and video contest for K-12 students in the nine Bay Area counties. Founded by Lance Lew of NBC Bay Area and Asian Pacific Fund in 1995, the contest provides a unique platform for young artists to creatively explore and celebrate being both Asian or Pacific Islander and American and remains one of the largest youth celebrations of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the nation.

The deadline to submit an entry is Friday, April 2, 2021.

Every year, hundreds of K-12 Bay Area students submit artwork, essays, and videos in response to a specific theme. The contest and its theme encourages young Asian Americans to take pride in their identities whilst discussing dreams for their future, pride in their cultural heritage, challenges they may face, and other complex issues. The contest also helps individuals (both Asian and non-Asian) understand the varied experiences of AAPI youth growing up in the Bay Area’s diverse communities. The program is competitive, and one winner will receive the $1,000 Lance Lew Grand Prize Award and nine winners will receive the $500 “Best in Class” awards, with Honorable Mention awards as well. All winners will have their entries showcased at the virtual awards ceremony and on the AACI website and have a chance to be featured on NBC Bay Area.

The 2021 contest theme is "This is My Time." The community has battled a difficult time of uncertainty, illness, loss, and inequity during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we can reflect and implement change to ensure a brighter future. Share what your vision of the future is and what tools and lessons you think will help to propel us into a new era post-pandemic. The deadline to submit an entry is Friday, April 2, 2021.

