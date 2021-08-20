AACI Better Together Virtual Fundraising Gala

AACI will host its virtual annual fundraiser Better Together 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the goal of raising over $200,000 to support AACI programs providing essential COVID-19 relief to our community’s at-risk, low income, underserved, and immigrant individuals and families.

NBC Bay Area's Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shiban will emcee the virtual event.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Donations collected at Better Together will be used to increase AACI’s capacity to provide essential programs and break down barriers that prevent our clients from receiving essential health and wellness services. AACI is excited to honor the accomplishments of community leaders, Jeremy Lin and Frank Nguyen, for their advocacy and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeremy Lin, Community Champion Award Honoree: A Bay Area native, Jeremy Lin is the NBA's first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent, whose rise to prominence on the court sparked "Linsanity" in 2012. He launched The Jeremy Lin Foundation in 2013 to support impactful nonprofits. Jeremy and his foundation have focused in recent years on highlighting AAPI issues and organizations, and Jeremy is a vocal advocate to end anti-Asian racism.

Frank Nguyen, Gordon N. Chan Leadership Award Honoree: Frank Nguyen is the owner of Academic Coffee and a volunteer board member for the San Jose Downtown Association. In March 2020, Frank and Academic Coffee, in collaboration with other downtown San Jose businesses, created San Jose Ship Kits to provide food and other essential supplies to those impacted by COVID-19. Frank coordinated the distribution of 1,000+ supply kits for AACI clients during the onset of the pandemic.

