AACI Receives $2.5 Million Grant to Help End Homelessness for Families in Santa Clara County

AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement), a large community-based organization in Santa Clara County serving marginalized and ethnic communities with cultural humility, sensitivity and respect, today announced that it has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

This one-time grant will allow AACI to pilot an integrated approach to providing housing services for all clients, ensuring that the organization’s Asian Women’s Home program can continue helping survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking while expanding to meet the housing needs of low-income families in AACI’s Health Center, Behavioral Health and Wellness programs.

AACI was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness.

This year, the Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $96.2 million in grants to 32 organizations across the country.

The Bezos Day One Fund made a $2 billion commitment to focus on making meaningful and lasting impacts in two areas: funding existing non-profits that help families experiencing homelessness, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. Since 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has issued 130 grants totaling more than $398 million to organizations around the country working to combat homelessness and help families gain housing support and stability.

