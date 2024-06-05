Bastille on Belden returns for a third year of Bastille Day celebrations in the Financial District of San Francisco. Belden Place was once the home of Frenchmen during the Gold Rush, and now the quaint European space offers the perfect way to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Five Belden Place restaurants will offer Bastille Day promotions, classic accordion music of Vintage Jukebox will fill the air, and complimentary berets will be provided. Celebrate Bastille Day in San Francisco- what was once called the Paris of the West.

Café Bastille, Café Tiramisu, Leleka, Toy Soldier, and Sam's Grill & Seafood Restaurant will serve Bastille Day promotions.

WHEN: Friday, July 12th from 4:30 to 9:30 PM

WHERE: Belden Place, San Francisco, CA 94104

For more information, please click here.