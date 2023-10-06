Join Telemundo 48's Flavio Lacayo and Claudia de la Fuente for the 19th Annual Binational Health Week. The week will kick off on Saturday, October 7th with a health fair at the Eastridge Mall in San Jose. Free health exams, COVID vaccinations, flu shots, and cultural entertainment will be provided at the health fair.

Binational Health Week is hosted each year by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico, FIRST 5 Santa Clara County, Telemundo 48, Bay Area Community Health, the American Heart Association, On Lok, and dozens of community partners and volunteers.

This year, Binational Health Week will focus on managing stress and mental health, COVID resources, nutrition and diabetes prevention, access to health care, and preventative care. This series of health activities and education events offer services to the public, aim to prevent diseases, and ultimately address the barriers in accessing health care for many uninsured Latino individuals in the US.

Upcoming events include:

Binational Health Week Kickoff Event: Saturday, October 7th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Eastridge Mall (2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

Public Health Hub Resource Fair: Friday, October 27th from 2 to 5 PM at the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Story Rd Hub (1775 Story Rd, San Jose, CA 95122)

Binational Health Week Closing Event: Saturday, October 28th from 10 AM to 3 PM at Arteaga's Food Center (6909 Automall Pkwy, Gilroy, CA 95020)

For more information, please click here.