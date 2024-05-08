Joe Biden

Biden to visit the Bay Area for campaign receptions

By Gabe Agcaoili | Bay City News

President Joe Biden will be visiting the Bay Area again for two days this week, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden is expected to travel to San Francisco on Thursday. On Friday, he will be attending two campaign receptions in the Bay Area, the White House said in a statement.

The president last visited San Francisco in February, when he attended two events in support of his re-election campaign. During that visit, he also met with the widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny following the death of the Russian opposition leader.

