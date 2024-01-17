Breaking into the Olympics

Be part of an inaugural event in a series leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

Join NBC Bay Area and the Consulate General of France in San Francisco for an exclusive screening of the film Allons Enfants (Rookies), breakdancing performances by a Bay Area troupe, and a panel discussion on inclusion through sports featuring experts, athletes, and advocates.

Breakdancing will debut as an Olympic sport at this year's summer Olympic Games in Paris. In preparation for this, the Consulate General of France is highlighting hip-hop culture, sports, and how the two can work together as a tool for inclusion.

The night will commence with the screening of Allons Enfants, a film that illustrates the empowering impact of hip-hop on education and learning (in French with English subtitles). B-Boy Precise's breakdance troupe will perform live following the film screening, and a panel discussion moderated by Jessica Aguirre will conclude the event.

Panelists will include B-Boy Precise, an acclaimed breakdancer and former captain of the Golden State Warriors breakdance group, Amber Sweat, a PhD candidate in French at UC Berkeley and creator of a course on hip-hop in the Francophone world, and Alejandra Navarro, Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Justice at the Lycée Français de San Francisco.

WHEN: Thursday, February 1st from 6 PM to 9:15 PM

WHERE: Théâtre du Lycée Français (1201 Ortega St, San Francisco, CA 94122)

For more information about the event, please click here.