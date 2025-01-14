The 26th annual Breakthrough T1D San Francisco Hope Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening, bringing the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community together for a festive masquerade celebration.

For the first time, this signature event will take place in the iconic Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall, providing a breathtaking backdrop for an evening of connection, inspiration, and generosity. Social and business leaders from across Northern California will gather to support Breakthrough T1D's vital mission.

This year’s gala will honor Dr. Bruce Buckingham of Stanford for his groundbreaking contributions to T1D care and research. The evening begins with an elegant cocktail soiree, followed by a gourmet dinner, a thrilling live auction, and an inspiring Fund A Cure program. Guests will then hit the dance floor to the vibrant sounds of Hip Service, Northern California’s premier party band. NBC Bay Area’s Bob Redell will serve as the master of ceremonies for this special occasion.

When: Saturday, March 8th at 6:00PM

Where: San Francisco City Hall

For more information, please visit LINK.