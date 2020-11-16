Bring Joy on Giving Tuesday with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

For critically ill children, every day of waiting for a wish is one too many. This Giving Tuesday, December 1, you can bring experiences for joy to Bay Area children by texting WISH to 91999 to donate to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

A gift of any amount will bring hope and joy into a child’s life when it is needed most. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope.

To protect the health of wish kids and their families, Make-A-Wish has paused wish-granting that involves travel and gatherings until it is safe to resume. There are over 250 wish kids in the Bay Area whose wishes have been postponed because of COVID-19—and that number grows as the pandemic continues. While Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area continues to grant wishes—including 3-year-old Brooklyn’s wish to have a backyard play structure and 10-year-old Aryana’s wish to have a grey and white kitten—many wishes are waiting.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new health worries and an added sense of isolation and vulnerability for wish kids and their families. Make-A-Wish brings wish kids renewed hope. Suddenly, they enter a world of possibilities—where the exciting anticipation of a wish come true helps them believe in better days ahead.

This season of giving, support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and be a part of bringing experiences of hope to waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable. Your donation will also help Make-A-Wish prepare now to ensure all types of wishes are granted when it is safe.