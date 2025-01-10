CHCP Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the Year of the Snake at History San Jose and the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project's 2025 Lunar New Year Celebration. This free family-friendly event will take place at History Park San Jose and features an exciting lineup, including lion dances, Chinese cultural performances, K-pop dance groups, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese calligraphy, children’s crafts, storytelling with author Oliver Chin, and more.

Visitors can explore the Chinese American Historical Museum, snap a photo with Hoong the Dragon, enjoy food from Twister Food Truck and O’Brien’s Ice Cream Store, and take trolley car rides.

Founded in 1987, the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project is dedicated to preserving and promoting Chinese American history and culture through events like this, ensuring a rich cultural experience for the community.

When: Saturday, February 22nd from 11AM to 3:30PM

Where: History Park San Jose (635 Phelan Ave, San Jose, CA 95112)

For more information, please click HERE.