Chinese Historical and Cultural Project's Lunar New Year Celebration

Join the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project (CHCP) at its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at History Park San Jose.

The free, outdoor event will feature performances, Lunar New Year storytelling, a parade with Hoong the Dragon, and a food truck.

Kids activities include arts and crafts, Chinese calligraphy classes by Robin Wang, bingo, and a variety of different games. Guests are encouraged to wear their Lunar New Year attire for pictures with Hoong the Dragon and Lunar New Year selfie station.

The celebration will also feature cultural performances, including K-Pop dance groups, Chinese traditional folk dances, Bollywood dancers, and yo-yo performers.

When: Saturday, March 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95112

Parking: Park for free on local streets or use the San Jose city parking lot on Phelan Avenue (fee).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Click here to learn more about CHCP.