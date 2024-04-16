Community

Supporting Our Schools

School Supply Drive, Thursday April 25, 2 - 6 pm

Come together with NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, Family Giving Tree, and The Tech Interactive to empower our schools through a dynamic school supply drive event. Delight in games, exciting prizes, and generous giveaways from Town & Country merchants.

This community-driven event is free and welcomes all members of the public.

When: Thursday, April 25, 2 – 6 pm

Where: Town & Country Village, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What: School Supply Drive to support Bay Area Schools and fun activities for the family

Below, is a list of essential school supplies that you can contribute. To make a donation online visit familygivingtree.org/donate.

This article tagged under:

CommunityBack to School
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us