Supporting Our Schools

Come together with NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, Family Giving Tree, and The Tech Interactive to empower our schools through a dynamic school supply drive event. Delight in games, exciting prizes, and generous giveaways from Town & Country merchants.

This community-driven event is free and welcomes all members of the public.

When: Thursday, April 25, 2 – 6 pm

Where: Town & Country Village, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301

What: School Supply Drive to support Bay Area Schools and fun activities for the family

Below, is a list of essential school supplies that you can contribute. To make a donation online visit familygivingtree.org/donate.