NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are the proud media partners of Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival. This year, the Summer edition of the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will occur in San Jose and Mountain View.

Cinequest fuses innovation with the arts to empower great creations and to connect audiences, youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other. Cinequest's uniqueness, impact, and legacy result from applying this powerful integration of creativity and technology to democratize opportunity and to transform lives.

Downtown San Jose venues include the California and Hammer Theaters plus hangouts and parties at the Continental, Unzipped, Mama Kin, and The Tech Museum. Mountain View screenings and events will occur at the state-of-the-art Icon Showplace Theater complex and nearby restaurants and hotels.

Join us to discover the latest and greatest films, tech, artists, and fans from Silicon Valley and around the world and share and celebrate with one another.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WHEN: August 15th-30th

WHERE: Downton San Jose and Mountain View locations

To learn more and buy tickets, please click here