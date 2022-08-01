Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees

Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations.

Click here to see a list of animals available for adoption at Humane Society Silicon Valley.

Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area to host Clear The Shelters events and raise funds and awareness for Bay Area shelters. More than half a million animals have found new homes through Clear the Shelters since it started in 2015.

“Here at HSSV, we’re dedicated to finding loving homes for the animals in our care, no matter how long it takes,” HSSV spokesperson Alexandra Frey said. “There’s nothing like witnessing an adopter fall in love with their new pet and we’re honored to make it happen everyday.”

Learn about some of the animals looking for homes:

Ellie, a two-year-old Cattledog mix looking for adventure partners! She gets along great with children and loves other polite and friendly dogs.

Kai, a one-year-old Pit Bull mix and the cutest tripod you’ve ever seen! He’s a sweet, friendly dog who loves lots of lazy chill time and doesn’t let life on three legs get him down.

Harper, a current resident of HSSV’s new cat garden “Kona’s Spot in the Sun.” Harper is a one-year-old cat who loves people and may love an outdoor space where she can relax and sunbathe.

Click here to learn more about Humane Society of Silicon Valley.