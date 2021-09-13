Bay Area Shelters Open Again for In-Person Pet Adoptions

So many lucky pets found new homes during the pandemic as people found themselves looking for some extra comfort and finally had time at home to get dogs or cats settled in with their families.

Still, there are pets at Bay Area shelters in need of forever homes.

At the Humane Society Silicon Valley in Milpitas, things are feeling more normal because it is once again able to offer in-person adoptions. And it comes just in time for NBC Bay Area's and Telemundo 48's annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

Kris Sanchez interviews the Humane Society's Alexandra Baggs in the video above.