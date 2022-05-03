The Downtown San Jose Farmers’ Market presented by Excite Credit Union in association with Kaiser Permanente opens its 30th season on Wednesday, May 4 on South First Street between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets, in the heart of the SoFA (South First Area) District. The market will be open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through November 16.

More than 15 vendors are expected to be at the market each week, selling fresh California-grown fruits and vegetables. Early season favorites include apricots, blueberries, strawberries, cantaloupes, cherries, plums, raspberries as well as artichokes, asparagus, arugula, peas, and garlic. Shoppers can also find fresh-cut flowers, bread, honey, olive oil, jam, and other gourmet foods. Alongside the farmer and specialty food stands will also be the works of local artisans.

Last year, the Farmers’ Market relocated to the SoFA District and this year moves to a different day of the week and time of day to accommodate the later hours of neighborhood businesses. It also moves one block north between SoFA restaurant anchors Original Joe’s at San Carlos Street and Petisco’s at San Salvador Street.

The walk to the Farmers' Market averages less than 10 minutes from most points in the downtown. VTA stops are less than two blocks away – at the Convention Center and at the Paseo off First and Second streets. Parking is available at the Second and San Carlos Garage – free for the first 90 minutes.

Farmers’ Market websites are sjdowntown.com and pcfma.com. Follow the Market on SJDA’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.