Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Luncheon

Join the African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) for its 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon on Monday, January 18th, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington will be the emcee at the virtual event.

To purchase tickets, please click here.

This year's program, "In The Presence of Justice," will feature Roland S. Martin, who has been named four times by Ebony Magazine as one of the 150 Most Influential African Americans in the United States, and a moderated conversation with Tamika D. Mallory, an award-winning social justice leader and movement strategist.

AACSA will be awarding the 2021 Award categories:

The Gene Young Award

The Drum Major Award

Facing the Challenge Award

Spirit of Service Award

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, virtual vendor or exhibitor tables, ads in the virtual souvenir booklet, or to sponsor the program, please click here.