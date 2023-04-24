Join NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre for the 12th Annual Dreammakers and Risktakers Awards. Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group invites you to celebrate young innovators influencing the Tri-Valley and beyond.

Students who receive an award represent every school system in the Tri-Valley and Las Positas College. They are recognized for their innovative ideas that seek to change the world and their fearless drive to pursue their dreams. You can support these students and register for the event here.

When: Thursday, May 4th from 11:30AM to 1:30PM

Where: Palm Event Center (1184 Vineyard Avenue, Pleasanton)

For more information, please click HERE.