Pleasanton

Dreammakers and Risktakers

Thursday, May 4th at 11:30AM

By Amelia Lee

TriValley for NBC Bay Area

Join NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre for the 12th Annual Dreammakers and Risktakers Awards. Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group invites you to celebrate young innovators influencing the Tri-Valley and beyond. 

Students who receive an award represent every school system in the Tri-Valley and Las Positas College. They are recognized for their innovative ideas that seek to change the world and their fearless drive to pursue their dreams. You can support these students and register for the event here

When: Thursday, May 4th from 11:30AM to 1:30PM
Where: Palm Event Center (1184 Vineyard Avenue, Pleasanton)

For more information, please click HERE.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Santa Clara Apr 11

YWCA Tribute to Women Awards

Oakland Apr 1

Growl, Meow & Wine

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us