Earthquakes to Donate More Than $21,000 to Help Feed East San Jose Youth Impacted by COVID-19

The San Jose Earthquakes will donate more than $21,000 to the Alum Rock Child Nutrition Program, helping provide free breakfast and lunch everyday Monday through Friday for all students that are a part of the Alum Rock Elementary School District. The district is comprised of 27 elementary and middle schools and nearly 12,000 students.

The Earthquakes organized a GoFundMe page, raising $10,510 in 12 days. The Quakes Foundation, the charitable arm of the club, will match every dollar raised, totaling $21,020.

The donation will help cover costs for volunteer and staff safety materials, supplies and meals, and support for day-to-day and operational necessities during this crisis. More information on the Alum Rock Child Nutrition Program can be found here.

