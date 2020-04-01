donate

Earthquakes to Donate More Than $21,000 to Help Feed East San Jose Youth Impacted by COVID-19

514128172
Getty Images

The San Jose Earthquakes will donate more than $21,000 to the Alum Rock Child Nutrition Program, helping provide free breakfast and lunch everyday Monday through Friday for all students that are a part of the Alum Rock Elementary School District. The district is comprised of 27 elementary and middle schools and nearly 12,000 students.

The Earthquakes organized a GoFundMe page, raising $10,510 in 12 days. The Quakes Foundation, the charitable arm of the club, will match every dollar raised, totaling $21,020.

The donation will help cover costs for volunteer and staff safety materials, supplies and meals, and support for day-to-day and operational necessities during this crisis. More information on the Alum Rock Child Nutrition Program can be found here.

This article tagged under:

donateAlum Rock Child Nutrition ProgramSan Jose Earthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us