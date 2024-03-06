East Bay

East Bay Innovation Awards

Thursday, March 28th at 5 PM

Join NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang for the 2024 East Bay Innovation Awards. Often referred to as the "Academy Awards of the East Bay," the East Bay Innovation Awards is the premier program of its kind and celebrates and honors the companies and organizations that contribute to the East Bay's legacy of innovation.

WHEN: Thursday, March 28th at 5 PM

WHERE: Oakland Scottish Rite Center (1547 Lakeside Dr, Oakland, CA)

For more information, please click here.

