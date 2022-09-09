Fiestas Patrias in San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.

The free event will feature traditional cultural performances, food and activities.

When: Thursday September 15, 2022, 4 - 11 p.m.

Where: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113