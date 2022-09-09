mexican independence day

Fiestas Patrias in San Jose

Thursday September 15, 4 - 11 p.m.

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.

The free event will feature traditional cultural performances, food and activities.

When: Thursday September 15, 2022, 4 - 11 p.m.

Where: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

mexican independence dayFiestas Patrias
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us