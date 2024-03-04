Join City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon for a Holi celebration on April 7th from 2 to 4 PM, on the corner of Sunset and Bishop Drives. Enjoy music, dancing, performances, and the throwing of the colors to celebrate Spring!

This family-friendly event will include henna tattoo and rangoli artists providing their artwork.

WHEN: Sunday, April 7th from 2 to 4 PM

WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch (6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The celebration will take place on the corner of Sunset and Bishop Drives at City Center Bishop Ranch.

For more information, please click here.