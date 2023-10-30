Come skate outdoors with Ice at the Veranda! Ice at the Veranda is returning this winter season from November 3rd through February 14th. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or on-site, on a first-come first-served basis.

WHEN: November 3rd through February 14th

WHERE: The Veranda (2001-2003 Diamond Blvd, Concord, CA)

The ice rink is located in Fountain Pavilion Park in front of the Veranda LUXE Theater.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.