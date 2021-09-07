With the devastating losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerable groups are at higher risk of suffering and therefore must be given more attention. Non-profit organizations have been championing different causes for this population, such as Hope Services, whose story began more than six decades ago, continuing the legacy to improve the quality of life for individuals living with developmental disabilities and mental health needs.

Click here to purchase tickets for the virtual concert on Saturday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As Silicon Valley’s leading provider of services to the differently-abled community, Hope Services is planning for the third edition of their largest annual fundraising event, In Concert With Hope. As a result of the shelter-in-place order in 2020, Hope leveraged technology to transition to a virtual concert, enabling clients and supporters to attend the event from the comfort of their homes. “Our team has been working to create an atmosphere to enjoy the concert while supporting Hope's mission,” CEO Chip Huggins said.

This year, the headline performer for the much-anticipated concert is five-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Michael McDonald who will give a memorable show together with two-time Grammy award-nominated jazz saxophonist Mindi Abair. Grab a ticket for only $20 and enjoy In Concert with Hope which will be live-streamed on October 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. PST.