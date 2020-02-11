MARCUS WASHINGTON

Kaiser Permanente College Notes

February 28 & 29, 2020 8PM

Join NBC Bay Area anchor, Marcus Washington, at an evening full of incredible vocals sure to inspire you and your family. With award winning a Capella groups from top colleges across the nation, the 4th annual Kaiser Permanente College Notes boasts an incredible level of collegiate talent. Showcasing a wide array of music styles, College Notes is a competition-free performance celebrating bright minds and voices. See below and stay tuned for details about the performing groups (subject to change). If you enjoyed Pitch Perfect, Glee, or The Sing Off, you cannot miss this performance! Ticket proceeds will go to the Diablo Regional Arts Association's Education & Outreach program.

For tickets and more information, click here.

WHEN: February 28-29, 2020 8PM

Community

Free 5 hours ago

“Give Kids a Smile” Children’s Dental Health Fair

film Feb 6

Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival

WHERE: Lesher Arts Center, Walnut Creek

This article tagged under:

MARCUS WASHINGTONA capellaperformance
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us