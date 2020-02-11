Join NBC Bay Area anchor, Marcus Washington, at an evening full of incredible vocals sure to inspire you and your family. With award winning a Capella groups from top colleges across the nation, the 4th annual Kaiser Permanente College Notes boasts an incredible level of collegiate talent. Showcasing a wide array of music styles, College Notes is a competition-free performance celebrating bright minds and voices. See below and stay tuned for details about the performing groups (subject to change). If you enjoyed Pitch Perfect, Glee, or The Sing Off, you cannot miss this performance! Ticket proceeds will go to the Diablo Regional Arts Association's Education & Outreach program.

For tickets and more information, click here.

WHEN: February 28-29, 2020 8PM

WHERE: Lesher Arts Center, Walnut Creek