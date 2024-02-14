Experience the magic of cinema at the Kingmakers of Oakland Film Festival Celebrating Black History Month. This festival promises to showcase compelling stories from the Black community through the art of filmmaking. The event will feature a curated selection of 18 short films, like award-winning animation "Glisten" and "I'm a King." Attendees will also gain insight into the creative process that brings Kingmaker's productions to life through an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the production of the films.

Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) is an award-winning nonprofit that supports school districts around the country to improve the educational and life outcomes of Black Boys. A leading program, KOO fundamentally believes that all Black boys are brilliant, beautiful, and possess innate greatness. To learn more about the Kingmakers of Oakland, please click here.

WHEN: Friday, February 23rd from 5 to 8 PM

WHERE: The New Parkway Theater (474 24th St, Oakland, CA)

For more information, please click here.