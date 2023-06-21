The Kiwanis- Danville 4th of July parade is a wonderful opportunity for the community to celebrate America’s birth. This year’s parade theme is Celebrating our Educators, and the Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year, Chavonta Edington, will be the Grand Marshal.

All proceeds raised through the parade will be redistributed to local nonprofits through grants issued by the San Ramon Kiwanis Foundation.

WHEN: July 4th, 2023, 9AM- Noon

WHERE: Downtown Danville

The parade will take place along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Vally Boulevard, starting at San Ramon Vally High School at Railroad Avenue.

To donate and learn more, click here