Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley for an impactful event focused on empowering Latinas in our community and addressing the wage gap affecting them both in the Bay Area and nationwide.

This event, held in partnership with the City of San Jose’s Cultural Affairs Office and Santa Clara County officials, aims to raise awareness about the critical issues of equity, fair pay, and economic justice.

What to Expect at the Event

Inspirational Speakers: Hear from dynamic leaders who will share their experiences and insights on overcoming barriers in the workplace.

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Location: San Jose State University Campus

Time: 11:00 AM 3:00 PM

For more information and to register visit:

www.latinacoalition.org/events/latina-equal-pay-day