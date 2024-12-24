The Lunar New Year San Jose Festival returns for its second annual celebration on January 25 and 26, 2025, at Grand Century Mall. Organized by the Vietnamese American Roundtable in collaboration with the United Vietnamese Student Associations, this two-day event will celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with a mix of cultural traditions, entertainment, and family activities.

The festival runs from 12PM to 8PM both days and is free to attend. Parking is available at Happy Hollow Park & Zoo and San Jose State University South Campus Parking Garage, with free shuttles provided to the event.

A highlight of this year's festival is the return of the Lunar New Year Parade, which will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 10AM to 12PM. The parade will state at Yerba Buena High School and end near Story Road in Little Saigon. This marks the first time in nearly 15 years that a Lunar New Year parade has been held in San Jose.

The Lunar New Year San Jose Festival celebrates the diversity of the local community, offering a chance for all ages to come together and honor cultural traditions.

When: Saturday, January 25th to Sunday, January 26th, 2025, from 12PM to 8PM

Where: 1111 Story Road, San Jose, CA 95122

For more information, please click HERE.