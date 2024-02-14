The National Conference for Women is a groundbreaking virtual gathering featuring keynote sessions, breakout sessions, an immersive full day learning experience, networking experiences, and a re-vamped Interactive Hall with experts on some of the most relevant issues faced by women today.
Speakers include:
Margaret Atwood: Two-time Booker Prize-winning Author of over 50 books, including The Handmaid’s Tale
America Ferrera: Award-winning Actor, Director, and Producer
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Radhika Jones: Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair
Angela Garbes: Author, Essential Labor
Kimberly Brown: Career & Leadership Expert and Author, Next, Move, Best Move: Transitioning into a Career You’ll Love
Local
Dr. Marisa Franco: Psychologist, Professor & New York Times best-selling Author, Platonic
Eve Rodsky: Creative Leadership expert and New York Times best-selling Author, Find Your Unicorn Space
WHEN: Thursday, March 14th
WHERE: Virtual
To purchase tickets and learn more, please click here.