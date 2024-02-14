The National Conference for Women is a groundbreaking virtual gathering featuring keynote sessions, breakout sessions, an immersive full day learning experience, networking experiences, and a re-vamped Interactive Hall with experts on some of the most relevant issues faced by women today.

Speakers include:

Margaret Atwood: Two-time Booker Prize-winning Author of over 50 books, including The Handmaid’s Tale

America Ferrera: Award-winning Actor, Director, and Producer

Radhika Jones: Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair

Angela Garbes: Author, Essential Labor

Kimberly Brown: Career & Leadership Expert and Author, Next, Move, Best Move: Transitioning into a Career You’ll Love

Dr. Marisa Franco: Psychologist, Professor & New York Times best-selling Author, Platonic

Eve Rodsky: Creative Leadership expert and New York Times best-selling Author, Find Your Unicorn Space

WHEN: Thursday, March 14th

WHERE: Virtual

To purchase tickets and learn more, please click here.