Oakland Dia de Los Muertos Festival

Join the celebration of Día de los Muertos in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on Sunday, November 3rd, from 10AM to 5PM. This free, family-friendly event has been a community tradition for 29 years, honoring Mexican cultural heritage and those who have passed. Attendees can enjoy live music, activities for all ages, artisan vendors, and stunning altares created by community members

When: Sunday, November 3rd from 10AM-5PM

Where: International Blvd between Fruitvale Avenue and 42nd Avenue

For more information, please click LINK.