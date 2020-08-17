Palo Alto Students Organize Virtual Run to Clear the Shelters Benefiting Pets In Need

Students from Palo Alto High School’s Track & Field Team will hold the Virtual Run to Clear the Shelters to raise awareness and funds for Pets In Need in Palo Alto.

The virtual event will be held in conjunction with Clear the Shelters, an annual initiative organized by NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 that helps animal shelters find permanent homes for animals. Participants have the option to run or walk a 5k route of their choice anytime between Friday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. They can upload a photo of themselves to social media using #RuntoCleartheSheltersforPIN, to show their participation.

There will be an in-person gathering at Pet In Need’s Palo Alto shelter on Saturday, Aug. 29 with merchandise, giveaways and snacks. Those who wish to run or walk on Palo Alto’s Bay Trail on that day are welcome to. The event will follow safe distancing guidelines and masks are required.

This is the sixth year that NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 join Bay Area animal shelters to urge people to adopt or donate to their local shelters. In the past, the event has been held over a single weekend. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Clear the Shelters takes place throughout month of August.

It costs $10 to register for the Virtual Run to Clear the Shelters and $25 to receive a commemorative t-shirt with registration. All proceeds benefit Pets In Need.

To register, please click here.

WHEN: Saturday, August 29

WHERE: 3281 E Bayshore Road, Palo Alto 94303