Pet of the Week – Petunia

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Petunia.

Life is better with a dog.  Especially a dog who doesn’t believe in social distancing.  Meet Petunia, a spayed female three year old Chihuahua mix.  She wants nothing better than to close the distance between herself and her favorite humans.  She cuddles, she snuggles, and she kisses.  This sweetie pie is ten pounds of total tactile affection. Looking for a loyal companion to help ease your concerns and provide you with oodles of attention?  Call 650-340-7022 today to schedule an appointment to meet her. Ask for Petunia ID# A875977.

