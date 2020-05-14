foster care

Pivotal Perspective: Shining a Light on Foster Care Youth

NBC Bay Area hosts a virtual event during National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month, and even as people are social distancing, you can join the movement to shine a light on the unique challenges of foster youth and their incredible resilience.

Learn how to be part of National Foster Care Month as three remarkable Pivotal Perspective alumni share their personal experiences of growing up in foster care and overcoming adversity to determine their own paths.

Join NBC Bay Area’s Vianey Arana as she moderates the virtual event Pivotal Perspective starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

