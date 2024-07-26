Vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 in both directions at Devils Slide

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions Friday after a vehicle crash south of Devils Slide, near Pacifica, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lane, Cal Fire said, and possibly involved a vehicle over a cliff.

Devils Slide is about 5 miles south of Pacifica.

The California Highway Patrol initially had one-way traffic controls in place, but ultimately opted for a hard closure in both directions. There was no estimated time for reopening the highway, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or if there were any serious injuries.

The CHP advised motorists to expect delays and asked the public to avoid the area.