Presidio Trust Public Board of Directors Meeting

The Presidio Trust Board of Directors will hold a public board meeting online on Wednesday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Presidio Trust, the National Park Service, and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy will all provide park updates and there is an opportunity for the public to offer comments.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Guests must register in advance by clicking here. After registration, a confirmation with the link to the meeting will be sent via email. To see the event listing on the Presidio Trust calendar, please click here.

Click here to see minutes from past meetings and learn more about the Presidio Trust Board of Directors.

Meeting Agenda:

Welcome

Introduction of new board members

Introduction of Chief Pamela Smith of the United State Park Police

Presidio Trust Update with Q&A

National Park Service (GGNRA) Update

Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy Update

Public Comment

