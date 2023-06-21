Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for San Jose's Fourth of July Parade and Festival! The Rose, White & Blue Parade is a historic community celebration that brings people, organizations, and businesses together. The parade celebrates the diversity, public spirit, and floral and agricultural heritage of San Jose.

The Rose, White and Blue Parade is committed to engaging and uplifting the multicultural communities of San Jose through a culturally relevant Independence Day event. Through its diverse education programs and displays of community, the Rose, White and Blue Parade works to combat prejudice, dismantle systematic racism, and uphold equality and justice for all.

To learn more, please click here

WHEN: July 4th, 2023, from 9:45 AM- 12 PM

WHERE: The Alameda, San Jose, CA