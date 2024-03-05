Sciencepalooza 2024 is almost here! Join the Synopsys Outreach Foundation and San Jose State University for the annual event providing East Side Alliance students and families with meaningful opportunities to engage with STEM through SJSU and beyond. Enjoy fun activities, food, music, and explore STEM.

The event invites those who belong to the following school districts to attend: East Side Union, Alum Rock, Berryessa, Franklin McKinley, Mt. Pleasant, and Oak Grove.

Synopsis Outreach Foundation celebrates their 25th Anniversary this year and remains dedicated to providing free fun with STEM at this event.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20th from 11 AM to 3 PM

WHERE: San Jose State University (Interdisciplinary Science Building, One, Washington Sq, San Jose, CA)

Sciencepalooza will take place in the Duncan Hall Courtyard and Interdisciplinary Science Building on the corner of South 4th Street and East San Salvador Street.

For more information, please click here.