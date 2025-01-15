Sharks to celebrate Lunar New Year vs. Florida Panthers

The San Jose Sharks will celebrate the Lunar New Year, the ancient, traditional festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year, when the Sharks host the Florida Panthers at SAP Center at San Jose this month.

All fans attending the Lunar Year Celebration will receive a special-edition Lunar New Year beanie cap adorned with this year’s Lunar New year logo, which was designed by local artist Eric Bui, a self-taught Chinese Vietnamese American based in San Jose. A multimedia pop artist and illustrator, Bui’s artwork permeates with west coast flair, making use of vibrant colors and playful vibes while occasionally integrating some dark undertones.

Additional activities at the celebration include a stunning display of red and gold lights on the rink, symbolizing fortune, happiness, and wealth. The event will feature a ceremonial puck drop with a lion from the Rising Pheonix Dragon and Lion Dance Association, which will also perform during intermissions. NBC Bay Area personality Janelle Wang will make a special appearance and ride the Zamboni during the first intermission.

Tickets for the game can be purchased directly through the San Jose Sharks website.

When: Saturday, January 25th at 7PM

Where: San Jose SAP Center | 525 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

