Silicon Valley’s Virtual Video Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is on Friday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. City Career Fair and KBAY KEZR invite you to interview with Silicon Valley’s top employers looking to fill hundreds of positions. Employment opportunities include finance, sales, management, healthcare, engineering and more. Meet with employers like UPS (Oakland), PG&E, UC Santa Cruz, Artist Networks, NBC Bay Area, and many more.

To register, please click here.