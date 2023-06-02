Special Olympics

Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games

June 23-25, 2023

Special Olympics Northern California will host the Summer Games from June 23-25 at Santa Clara University.

The three-day competition will feature more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and fans coming together to compete and celebrate inclusion. Summer Games includes four sports, a star-studded Opening Ceremony, Young Athletes Fair and more family-friendly activities.

The opening ceremony is on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. in Santa Clara University's Stevens Stadium.

WHEN: June 23-25, 2023

WHERE: Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real

