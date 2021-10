The Spin Doctors will perform at the Alameda County Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Alameda County Fair at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566