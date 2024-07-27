San Francisco

District 9 Supervisor candidate victim of hate crime, he claims

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Francisco man is speaking out after someone yelling anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs attacked him.

Trevor Chandler, a candidate for District 9 Supervisor, said he was about to canvas when a man began yelling slurs at him. Chandler added that after he took a few steps past the man began throwing things at him.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“I realized it was more than just some random one-off situation. It was something much more serious and scary,” Chandler said.

Chandler claims the man, identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Landon, threw a PG&E A-frame.

“I don’t know the background of the situation or what causes someone to spew that kind of hatred,” Chandler said. “Whether it’s something that’s been proceeded or a symptom of a crisis; one way or another it was harrowing.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has since charged Landon a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

“We will not allow hate to flourish,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Local

Sunol 4 hours ago

Evacuation orders issued for Creek Fire

Oakland 6 hours ago

Gov. Newsom urges Oakland to change strict policy on police pursuits

Landon denied the allegations in court earlier this week.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us