District 9 Supervisor candidate victim of hate crime, he claims

A San Francisco man is speaking out after someone yelling anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs attacked him.
Trevor Chandler, a candidate for District 9 Supervisor, said he was about to canvas when a man began yelling slurs at him. Chandler added that after he took a few steps past the man began throwing things at him.
“I realized it was more than just some random one-off situation. It was something much more serious and scary,” Chandler said.
Chandler claims the man, identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Landon, threw a PG&E A-frame.
“I don’t know the background of the situation or what causes someone to spew that kind of hatred,” Chandler said. “Whether it’s something that’s been proceeded or a symptom of a crisis; one way or another it was harrowing.”
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has since charged Landon a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.
“We will not allow hate to flourish,” Jenkins said in a statement.
Landon denied the allegations in court earlier this week.
