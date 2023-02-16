We're Giving Away Exclusive Tickets to ‘Dear Oakland'…

In celebration of Black History Month and the next generation of Oakland content creators, we invite you to join us at "Dear Oakland: A Collection of Films Through the Lens of Oakland Youth."

Presented by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and Youth Beat, "Dear Oakland" showcases short films about growing up in Oakland by the students of Youth Beat – a media training and mentorship program for inner-city Oakland youth.

"Dear Oakland" will also feature a special Q&A from the content creators, as they share their insights and perspectives on their film and Oakland.

We have limited tickets that we are opening to the general public, so register today to attend with your co-workers, friends, and family!

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 6:30 P.M.

Where: The New Parkway Theater (474 24th Street, Oakland, CA 94612)

What: Screening of “Dear Oakland: A Collection of Films Through the Lens of Oakland Youth” and Q&A.

Reserve your tickets HERE

For more information, please click here.