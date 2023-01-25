Oakland has a history of diversity, and the community is proud to celebrate it at the 6th Annual Black Joy Parade!

The Black Joy Parade has a mission to build our community. You may have enjoyed recognizing Black leaders through the Color Your Joy, Icons Among Us, Artist Lift Off or Best in Flow initiatives. The impact work continues at the biggest event of the year, right around the corner! A team of local volunteers has planned another signature parade for the Black community and allies.

Join the NBC Bay Area in this united celebration of our diverse community. Be part of Black Joy Parade’s celebration of the past, present and future of Black culture.

What’s at The Black Joy Parade?

200+ Black owned vendors including food, drinks, clothing, handmade items and more.

2 stages of Black performances, including a soon to be announced headliner and The Black Joy Choir

Activities for the whole family at Lil Joy for kids, Games n’ Grooves and Healing Village.

The Black Joy Parade official merch

And of course, the largest Black Joy Parade procession in the country!

WHEN: February 26, 2023 at 12:30PM

WHERE: The parade begins on 14th and Franklin in downtown Oakland

For more information, click here.