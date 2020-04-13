YWCA Silicon Valley is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

At YWCA Silicon Valley, one of the first multiservice agencies in the Bay Area, they are committed to eliminating racism and empowering women by not only a depth of direct service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, but also towards bold systems change.

YWCA is serving the most vulnerable populations during COVID-19. Your donation helps them continue meeting critical needs at this critical time.

To donate to YWCA Silicon Valley, click here.