donate

YWCA Silicon Valley

Providing Shelter & Childcare for Families in Need

YWCA Silicon Valley is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

At YWCA Silicon Valley, one of the first multiservice agencies in the Bay Area, they are committed to eliminating racism and empowering women by not only a depth of direct service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, but also towards bold systems change.

YWCA is serving the most vulnerable populations during COVID-19. Your donation helps them continue meeting critical needs at this critical time.

Community

donate 38 mins ago

Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley

Comcast Apr 9

Comcast Increases Access to and Speeds of Internet Essentials to Support Americans Through Coronavirus Pandemic

To donate to YWCA Silicon Valley, click here.

This article tagged under:

donate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us