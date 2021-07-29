Bay Area Businesses Being Cautious as COVID-19 Cases Rise

As of Wednesday night, more than half of the Bay Area would be in the state's most restrictive "purple" COVID-19 tier if that system was still in place.

It's another sign of how fast cases are climbing.

Six Bay Area counties reporting rates higher than 10 cases per 100,000 people. One of those counties is San Mateo County.

The owners of physique magnifique in South San Francisco are covid careful.

Vaccination records are on file and cleaning protocols are in place.

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in the Bay Area safety remains the focus at this gym.

Under the old state tier system, San Mateo County would be on the verge of a shut down for gyms and indoor dining.

At Cafe 382, Kosta Panos is hoping the rise in cases will increase interest in the vaccine.

“Hopefully everyone gets their act together and gets shots. I didn't want to but I did,” he said.

UCSF infectious disease Dr. Peter Chin Hong says the delta variant is fueling the latest surge.

But he doesn't see a need for shut down as long as hospitals are not overwhelmed.

“Even though we have high curve of infections, my feeling is it won't translate into using a ton of hospital resources,” he said.

Chin Hong said indoor masking is your best protection. A habit some never gave up.

“When I go to crowded places, I still wear it. I have one in the car in my shirt,” Said Luis Campos of Lanora Gold store in San Francisco.

The CDC and the California Department of Public Health is recommending masking indoors for everyone vaccinated and not vaccinated.